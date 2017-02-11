Poverty persists in Savannah, despite city programs
Austin Spell, 20, recently registered for Savannah Tech's GED program at the Moses Jackson Advancement Center in order to pursue his career goals. Eric Curl/Savannah Morning News Rashena Platt said that after three months of being unemployed, Goodwill's new hospitality training program helped "get her foot in the door" and find a job as a housekeeper.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SavannahNow.
Add your comments below
Savannah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Homeland Security arrests 26 suspected illegal ...
|23 hr
|Wildchild
|5
|Megan Murrell? (Jan '16)
|Thu
|GoogledmynameLOL
|4
|Thinking of Moving to Port Wentworth (Jan '09)
|Feb 8
|South girl
|26
|Support tour local teamster
|Feb 3
|Supportyourlocalt...
|1
|gay teens in georgia (Jan '15)
|Feb 2
|David
|28
|Prominent judge from Savannah dies suddenly
|Feb 1
|former democrat
|1
|Matt Davis
|Feb 1
|sup2
|3
Find what you want!
Search Savannah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC