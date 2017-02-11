Poverty persists in Savannah, despite city programs

Austin Spell, 20, recently registered for Savannah Tech's GED program at the Moses Jackson Advancement Center in order to pursue his career goals. Eric Curl/Savannah Morning News Rashena Platt said that after three months of being unemployed, Goodwill's new hospitality training program helped "get her foot in the door" and find a job as a housekeeper.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SavannahNow.