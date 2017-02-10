Police: Savannah man hit, killed by train
Savannah-Chatham police are investigating after a man was hit and killed by a train on Logistics Way off Jimmy DeLoach Parkway about 11:15 a.m. Friday. James Turnbow, 30, was found by police in woods near the tracks but died after being rushed to Memorial University Medical Center.
