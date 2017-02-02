Police: Man robbed, pistol whipped, shot in downtown Savannah
Police are asking the public to call in with information that can help them identify two people suspected of robbing and shooting a man early Thursday morning in downtown Savannah. The victim, 27, was found wounded just before 1 a.m. on West Gordon Lane near Whitaker Street, said a Savannah-Chatham police spokeswoman.
