Police make four drug arrests in east Savannah neighborhood

In January, The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department's Strategic Investigations Unit made a total of four drug-related arrests, during an investigation focused in the Edgemere-Sackville neighborhood. On Tuesday, Jan. 31, Jawaun Heyward, 23, was arrested near Daffin Park, after making drug transactions with undercover officers over the course of two months in Edgemere-Sackville.

