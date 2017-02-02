Police make four drug arrests in east Savannah neighborhood
In January, The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department's Strategic Investigations Unit made a total of four drug-related arrests, during an investigation focused in the Edgemere-Sackville neighborhood. On Tuesday, Jan. 31, Jawaun Heyward, 23, was arrested near Daffin Park, after making drug transactions with undercover officers over the course of two months in Edgemere-Sackville.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SavannahNow.
Add your comments below
Savannah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Prominent judge from Savannah dies suddenly
|Wed
|former democrat
|1
|Matt Davis
|Wed
|sup2
|3
|Is it bad my gf has slept with 80-90 men before... (Sep '13)
|Jan 30
|jtr304
|42
|What percent of white women are with black men ... (Apr '13)
|Jan 30
|BLACK HOOD BROTHERS
|67
|Montgomery Co Drug Arrests (Dec '13)
|Jan 25
|Jeff
|6
|Review: Abbott, Greg DDS - Greg Abbott DDS (Jul '10)
|Jan 24
|Paul
|19
|Where can I cop h?
|Jan 24
|Sweetleaf1980
|1
Find what you want!
Search Savannah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC