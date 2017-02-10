Officials: Merger will bring more options to area

State Bank Financial Corp., the holding company for State Bank and Trust Co., has announced that it has completed its mergers with NBG Bancorp Inc. and S Bankshares Inc. Each merger was completed Dec. 31, and full conversion of operating systems was completed at the end of last week. In Savannah, that means S Bank, located at 120 Drayton St., is now part of State Bank and Trust, the fourth-largest Georgia-based banking institution in the state.

