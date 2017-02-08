NWS: EF-1 tornado confirmed in Bulloch County
Bulloch County EMA has confirmed that at least seven people were injured in homes on Lillie Hagan Road and Old River Road South. One person was flown by LifeStar to a hospital in Savannah with serious injuries, and six others were transported to East Georgia Regional Medical Center in Statesboro.
