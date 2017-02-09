New trailer previews Savannah-shot action in season two of - Underground'
The second season picks up right where the first one left off with Rosalee now working with Harriet Tubman to help runaway slaves escape to the North while Noah is locked away and awaiting legal assistance from John Hawkes .
Start the conversation, or Read more at SavannahNow.
Comments
Add your comments below
Savannah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Megan Murrell? (Jan '16)
|1 hr
|GoogledmynameLOL
|4
|Thinking of Moving to Port Wentworth (Jan '09)
|Wed
|South girl
|26
|Support tour local teamster
|Feb 3
|Supportyourlocalt...
|1
|gay teens in georgia (Jan '15)
|Feb 2
|David
|28
|Prominent judge from Savannah dies suddenly
|Feb 1
|former democrat
|1
|Matt Davis
|Feb 1
|sup2
|3
|Is it bad my gf has slept with 80-90 men before... (Sep '13)
|Jan 30
|jtr304
|42
Find what you want!
Search Savannah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC