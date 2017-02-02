New Savannah music venue moves concert after council denies alcohol license
Residents of West Savannah and Hudson Hill made it clear Thursday that a live music venue was not the type of investment they want in their communities. After hearing their pleas, the Savannah City Council denied Charles Schmitt's application for an alcohol license for The Stage on Bay.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SavannahNow.
Comments
Add your comments below
Savannah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|gay teens in georgia (Jan '15)
|4 hr
|David
|28
|Prominent judge from Savannah dies suddenly
|Wed
|former democrat
|1
|Matt Davis
|Wed
|sup2
|3
|Is it bad my gf has slept with 80-90 men before... (Sep '13)
|Jan 30
|jtr304
|42
|What percent of white women are with black men ... (Apr '13)
|Jan 30
|BLACK HOOD BROTHERS
|67
|Montgomery Co Drug Arrests (Dec '13)
|Jan 25
|Jeff
|6
|Review: Abbott, Greg DDS - Greg Abbott DDS (Jul '10)
|Jan 24
|Paul
|19
Find what you want!
Search Savannah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC