More
Visitors got to see what life would have been like during the colonial times. Reenactors dressed in 18th century clothing were out along the trail, showing off music, dance, crafts and trades of the time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOC-TV Savannah.
Comments
Add your comments below
Savannah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Support tour local teamster
|Feb 3
|Supportyourlocalt...
|1
|gay teens in georgia (Jan '15)
|Feb 2
|David
|28
|Prominent judge from Savannah dies suddenly
|Feb 1
|former democrat
|1
|Matt Davis
|Feb 1
|sup2
|3
|Is it bad my gf has slept with 80-90 men before... (Sep '13)
|Jan 30
|jtr304
|42
|What percent of white women are with black men ... (Apr '13)
|Jan 30
|BLACK HOOD BROTHERS
|67
|Montgomery Co Drug Arrests (Dec '13)
|Jan 25
|Jeff
|6
Find what you want!
Search Savannah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC