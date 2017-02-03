More

More

Next Story Prev Story
28 min ago Read more: WTOC-TV Savannah

Visitors got to see what life would have been like during the colonial times. Reenactors dressed in 18th century clothing were out along the trail, showing off music, dance, crafts and trades of the time.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOC-TV Savannah.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Savannah Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Support tour local teamster Feb 3 Supportyourlocalt... 1
gay teens in georgia (Jan '15) Feb 2 David 28
News Prominent judge from Savannah dies suddenly Feb 1 former democrat 1
Matt Davis Feb 1 sup2 3
Poll Is it bad my gf has slept with 80-90 men before... (Sep '13) Jan 30 jtr304 42
What percent of white women are with black men ... (Apr '13) Jan 30 BLACK HOOD BROTHERS 67
News Montgomery Co Drug Arrests (Dec '13) Jan 25 Jeff 6
See all Savannah Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Savannah Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Chatham County was issued at February 05 at 7:57PM EST

Savannah Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Savannah Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
 

Savannah, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,806 • Total comments across all topics: 278,591,694

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC