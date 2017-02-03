Medical care availability without insurance
A husband and wife doctor duo say they're changing the face of medicine by cutting out the insurance company aspect of medicine all together. They say it's not about making more money, or even getting more patients, but providing better care for the patients they do have and building personal relationships.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOC-TV Savannah.
Add your comments below
Savannah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Columbus out of casino gambling bill a " for now
|6 hr
|Terrance Zod
|6
|Support tour local teamster
|Fri
|Supportyourlocalt...
|1
|gay teens in georgia (Jan '15)
|Thu
|David
|28
|Prominent judge from Savannah dies suddenly
|Feb 1
|former democrat
|1
|Matt Davis
|Feb 1
|sup2
|3
|Is it bad my gf has slept with 80-90 men before... (Sep '13)
|Jan 30
|jtr304
|42
|What percent of white women are with black men ... (Apr '13)
|Jan 30
|BLACK HOOD BROTHERS
|67
Find what you want!
Search Savannah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC