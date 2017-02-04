Legislation targets - dysfunctional' Chatham County Recorder's Court
Chatham County legislators are working on a bill that would retain a chief judge for Chatham County Recorder's Court but would restructure the administrative function of that judge and the court, which some officials have characterized as being "dysfunctional." Included in those measures would be changing the term and selection of the chief judge, and ending the judge's authority for assigning cases and removing the court administrator.
