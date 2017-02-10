Kevin Palmer found guilty of felony murder for 2014 shooting in Savannah
A Chatham County grand jury has found Kevin Palmer guilty on multiple charges in the 2014 shooting death of William Whitsett in Savannah. Palmer was found guilty of felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, concealing the death of another, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WALB-TV Albany.
Add your comments below
Savannah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Homeland Security arrests 26 suspected illegal ...
|49 min
|spytheweb
|4
|Megan Murrell? (Jan '16)
|Thu
|GoogledmynameLOL
|4
|Thinking of Moving to Port Wentworth (Jan '09)
|Wed
|South girl
|26
|Support tour local teamster
|Feb 3
|Supportyourlocalt...
|1
|gay teens in georgia (Jan '15)
|Feb 2
|David
|28
|Prominent judge from Savannah dies suddenly
|Feb 1
|former democrat
|1
|Matt Davis
|Feb 1
|sup2
|3
Find what you want!
Search Savannah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC