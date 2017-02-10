Kevin Palmer found guilty of felony murder for 2014 shooting in Savannah

A Chatham County grand jury has found Kevin Palmer guilty on multiple charges in the 2014 shooting death of William Whitsett in Savannah. Palmer was found guilty of felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, concealing the death of another, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance.

