Junior League of Savannah to hold 5th Annual Fit Kids Fest
SAVANNAH The Junior League of Savannah will host its 5th Annual Fit Kids Fest on Saturday, Feb. 25 at the Jennifer Ross Soccer Complex on Sallie Mood Drive in Savannah from 1-4 p.m. The Junior League of Savannah's 5th Annual Fit Kids Fest is a free community event focused on promoting overall wellness for K-8 students. Children and their parents can participate in a fun interactive day that not only introduces them to academic resources in the community but also educates them on making healthy choices and living an active lifestyle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Effingham Herald.
Add your comments below
Savannah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Support tour local teamster
|Feb 3
|Supportyourlocalt...
|1
|gay teens in georgia (Jan '15)
|Feb 2
|David
|28
|Prominent judge from Savannah dies suddenly
|Feb 1
|former democrat
|1
|Matt Davis
|Feb 1
|sup2
|3
|Is it bad my gf has slept with 80-90 men before... (Sep '13)
|Jan 30
|jtr304
|42
|What percent of white women are with black men ... (Apr '13)
|Jan 30
|BLACK HOOD BROTHERS
|67
|Montgomery Co Drug Arrests (Dec '13)
|Jan 25
|Jeff
|6
Find what you want!
Search Savannah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC