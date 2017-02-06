Junior League of Savannah to hold 5th...

Junior League of Savannah to hold 5th Annual Fit Kids Fest

Read more: Effingham Herald

SAVANNAH The Junior League of Savannah will host its 5th Annual Fit Kids Fest on Saturday, Feb. 25 at the Jennifer Ross Soccer Complex on Sallie Mood Drive in Savannah from 1-4 p.m. The Junior League of Savannah's 5th Annual Fit Kids Fest is a free community event focused on promoting overall wellness for K-8 students. Children and their parents can participate in a fun interactive day that not only introduces them to academic resources in the community but also educates them on making healthy choices and living an active lifestyle.

