Injuries can't keep Savannah veterans, more off the golf course
U.S. Marine Corps veteran Ed Gizara, left, gives pointers to Navy veteran Peter Herzog on Friday morning at Hunter Army Airfield's golf course. Gizara, who lost a leg after a training accident in the 1990s, hosts adaptive golfing clinics each month that are aimed at helping people with mobility issues get back in the game.
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC