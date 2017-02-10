Huge crowds form in Savannah for Planned Parenthood protest
More than a hundred people joined on opposite sides of 71st Street Saturday taking a stand for, and against Planned Parenthood. The Defund Planned Parenthood Protest turned into more when one side of the street stood people strongly against the organization while the other side stood folks proudly in support of Planned Parenthood.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOC-TV Savannah.
Add your comments below
Savannah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Homeland Security arrests 26 suspected illegal ...
|Fri
|Wildchild
|5
|Megan Murrell? (Jan '16)
|Thu
|GoogledmynameLOL
|4
|Thinking of Moving to Port Wentworth (Jan '09)
|Feb 8
|South girl
|26
|Support tour local teamster
|Feb 3
|Supportyourlocalt...
|1
|gay teens in georgia (Jan '15)
|Feb 2
|David
|28
|Prominent judge from Savannah dies suddenly
|Feb 1
|former democrat
|1
|Matt Davis
|Feb 1
|sup2
|3
Find what you want!
Search Savannah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC