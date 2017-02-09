Homeland Security arrests 26 suspected illegal immigrants in metro-Savannah area
The Department of Homeland Security rounded up 26 suspected illegal immigrants throughout the metro-Savannah area, all of whom had prior criminal arrests or convictions. Chatham County Sheriff John Wilcher told WTOC Thursday night that his deputies were asked to escort Homeland Security officials around the city to predetermined locations to make these arrests.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOC-TV Savannah.
Add your comments below
Savannah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Megan Murrell? (Jan '16)
|12 hr
|GoogledmynameLOL
|4
|Thinking of Moving to Port Wentworth (Jan '09)
|Wed
|South girl
|26
|Support tour local teamster
|Feb 3
|Supportyourlocalt...
|1
|gay teens in georgia (Jan '15)
|Feb 2
|David
|28
|Prominent judge from Savannah dies suddenly
|Feb 1
|former democrat
|1
|Matt Davis
|Feb 1
|sup2
|3
|Is it bad my gf has slept with 80-90 men before... (Sep '13)
|Jan 30
|jtr304
|42
Find what you want!
Search Savannah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC