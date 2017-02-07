Historian inspired by Liberty-born es...

Historian inspired by Liberty-born escaped slave turned activist

Hermina Glass-Hill, a historian and writer, said she can't stop talking about the Liberty County-born slave who escaped and went on to become a nurse during the Civil War, teacher and later an activist and author of her own autobiography, "Reminiscences of My Life in Camp With the 33rd U.S. Colored Troop, Late First S.C. Volunteers." Glass-Hill visited the county Monday, and spoke to students at Bradwell Institute, Liberty County High School and residents at the Historic Dorchester Academy about Taylor's life and contributions.

