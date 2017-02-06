GPA sells 500 acres to help meet ware...

GPA sells 500 acres to help meet warehouse demand

Read more: SavannahNow

As container volumes at the Port of Savannah continue to expand, so does the demand for warehouse and distribution space around the country's fourth-largest and fastest-growing port. Despite an addition of more than 1 million square feet in inventory in the fourth quarter of 2016, the Savannah market absorbed more industrial square footage than it gained, dropping the year-end vacancy rate to a precarious 2.43 percent.

