GPA sells 500 acres to help meet warehouse demand
As container volumes at the Port of Savannah continue to expand, so does the demand for warehouse and distribution space around the country's fourth-largest and fastest-growing port. Despite an addition of more than 1 million square feet in inventory in the fourth quarter of 2016, the Savannah market absorbed more industrial square footage than it gained, dropping the year-end vacancy rate to a precarious 2.43 percent.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SavannahNow.
Add your comments below
Savannah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Support tour local teamster
|Feb 3
|Supportyourlocalt...
|1
|gay teens in georgia (Jan '15)
|Feb 2
|David
|28
|Prominent judge from Savannah dies suddenly
|Feb 1
|former democrat
|1
|Matt Davis
|Feb 1
|sup2
|3
|Is it bad my gf has slept with 80-90 men before... (Sep '13)
|Jan 30
|jtr304
|42
|What percent of white women are with black men ... (Apr '13)
|Jan 30
|BLACK HOOD BROTHERS
|67
|Montgomery Co Drug Arrests (Dec '13)
|Jan 25
|Jeff
|6
Find what you want!
Search Savannah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC