GPA sells 500 acres to help meet warehouse demand

As container volumes at the Port of Savannah continue to expand, so does the demand for warehouse and distribution space around the country's fourth-largest and fastest-growing port. Despite an addition of more than 1 million square feet in inventory in the fourth quarter of 2016, the Savannah market absorbed more industrial square footage than it gained, dropping the year-end vacancy rate to a precarious 2.43 percent.

