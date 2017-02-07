Good News: Vermont artist inspires Savannah neighborhood
Mary Lacy is a traveling mural artist on a 10-city tour across America to brighten communities with her art. "What's different about this mural is it really is low enough to the ground and wide that a lot of people can have their hands on it at once," she said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOC-TV Savannah.
Comments
Add your comments below
Savannah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thinking of Moving to Port Wentworth (Jan '09)
|7 hr
|HelloKT
|25
|Support tour local teamster
|Feb 3
|Supportyourlocalt...
|1
|gay teens in georgia (Jan '15)
|Feb 2
|David
|28
|Prominent judge from Savannah dies suddenly
|Feb 1
|former democrat
|1
|Matt Davis
|Feb 1
|sup2
|3
|Is it bad my gf has slept with 80-90 men before... (Sep '13)
|Jan 30
|jtr304
|42
|What percent of white women are with black men ... (Apr '13)
|Jan 30
|BLACK HOOD BROTHERS
|67
Find what you want!
Search Savannah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC