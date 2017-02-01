Good News: Collins Quarter hosts Princess Diaries Benefit
The Collins Quarter teamed up on Monday night with Helping Hands of Savannah to raise money for women and children in need. Candlelight, live music, and a spread of delicious food made for a romantic setting for an evening to raise money for those who need it most in our community.
