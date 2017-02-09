Georgia Day Parade to impact traffic Friday in downtown Savannah

Downtown traffic will be affected for several hours Friday morning as Savannah-Chatham Metro Police close roads for the annual Georgia Day Parade, which is scheduled to begin at 10:45 a.m. As part of the annual commemoration of the founding of the Georgia colony by James Edward Oglethorpe on February 12, 1733, students, musicians, local dignitaries, and costumed historical figures will march through Savannah's historic squares from Forsyth Park to City Hall along Bull Street. This tradition dates back to the earliest years of the colony's founding.

