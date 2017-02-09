Georgia Day Parade to impact traffic ...

Georgia Day Parade to impact traffic Friday in downtown Savannah

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WTOC-TV Savannah

Downtown traffic will be affected for several hours Friday morning as Savannah-Chatham Metro Police close roads for the annual Georgia Day Parade, which is scheduled to begin at 10:45 a.m. As part of the annual commemoration of the founding of the Georgia colony by James Edward Oglethorpe on February 12, 1733, students, musicians, local dignitaries, and costumed historical figures will march through Savannah's historic squares from Forsyth Park to City Hall along Bull Street. This tradition dates back to the earliest years of the colony's founding.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOC-TV Savannah.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Savannah Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Homeland Security arrests 26 suspected illegal ... 11 min tomin cali 3
Megan Murrell? (Jan '16) 20 hr GoogledmynameLOL 4
Thinking of Moving to Port Wentworth (Jan '09) Wed South girl 26
Support tour local teamster Feb 3 Supportyourlocalt... 1
gay teens in georgia (Jan '15) Feb 2 David 28
News Prominent judge from Savannah dies suddenly Feb 1 former democrat 1
Matt Davis Feb 1 sup2 3
See all Savannah Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Savannah Forum Now

Savannah Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Savannah Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Hong Kong
 

Savannah, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,878 • Total comments across all topics: 278,740,222

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC