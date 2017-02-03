Garden Guru: Cyclamen is ultimate Valentine's Day plant
While you most likely won't be duplicating this luxurious photo, let it be a reminder of the romance the cyclamen offers. Cyclamen work well in mixed containers and love cooler temperatures from 40 to 60 degrees.
