Ft. Stewart controlled burn likely cause of smoke in southside Savannah area
According to the Fort Stewart Chief of Public Communications, Fort Stewart did have a controlled burn of 2,000 acres this morning. Fort Stewart typically tries to do all of their controlled burns in the early morning hours.
