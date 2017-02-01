Frank Callen Boys & Girls Club relocating to expand services
Despite rumors to the contrary, the Frank Callen Boys and Girls club in Savannah is not shutting down, but actually planning to expand its services. It came as a shock to many when they saw the listing of the Frank Callen Boys & Girls Club up for sale for $1.5 million.
