Frank Callen Boys and Girls Club facility taken off market, town hall meeting scheduled for Feb. 23
The Frank Callen Boys and Girls Club building at 510 East Charlton Street in Savannah is no longer on the market. Last week, there was a public release of information that the building on Charlton was put up for sale.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOC-TV Savannah.
