Founder's Day Parade marks African Methodist Episcopal churches 201st anniversary
Church Members from across the state took to the streets of Savannah to celebrate in the annual Founder's Day Parade. Crowds gathered to march from Greater Gaines Chapel AME Church on May Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOC-TV Savannah.
Comments
Add your comments below
Savannah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Homeland Security arrests 26 suspected illegal ...
|Fri
|Wildchild
|5
|Megan Murrell? (Jan '16)
|Feb 9
|GoogledmynameLOL
|4
|Thinking of Moving to Port Wentworth (Jan '09)
|Feb 8
|South girl
|26
|Support tour local teamster
|Feb 3
|Supportyourlocalt...
|1
|gay teens in georgia (Jan '15)
|Feb 2
|David
|28
|Prominent judge from Savannah dies suddenly
|Feb 1
|former democrat
|1
|Matt Davis
|Feb 1
|sup2
|3
Find what you want!
Search Savannah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC