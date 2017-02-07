Farewell to Muse
SITTING IN the waning afternoon sunlight outside the metal door of 703D Louisville Road, JinHi Soucy Rand has no regrets. The founder and director of Muse Arts Warehouse has wrapped the last of more than 2000 plays, performances, film screenings, activities and events in the middle suite of the brick Freight Building, its black box stage slated to give way to a student housing project, and Rand counts every one of them a victory.
