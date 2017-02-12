EDITORIAL: A shameful response to a good idea

Savannah launched its rescue of the Cuyler-Brownville neighborhood back in 2000, upgrading half of the severely-blighted community into a pleasant place for families to live, with new housing, new park space and less crime. Now, after a forced hiatus that stopped the project, the city is poised to do the same for the rest of Cuyler-Brownville, one of the oldest African-American communities in the city, and other ailing areas.

