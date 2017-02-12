EDITORIAL: A shameful response to a good idea
Savannah launched its rescue of the Cuyler-Brownville neighborhood back in 2000, upgrading half of the severely-blighted community into a pleasant place for families to live, with new housing, new park space and less crime. Now, after a forced hiatus that stopped the project, the city is poised to do the same for the rest of Cuyler-Brownville, one of the oldest African-American communities in the city, and other ailing areas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SavannahNow.
Add your comments below
Savannah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Homeland Security arrests 26 suspected illegal ...
|Feb 10
|Wildchild
|5
|Megan Murrell? (Jan '16)
|Feb 9
|GoogledmynameLOL
|4
|Thinking of Moving to Port Wentworth (Jan '09)
|Feb 8
|South girl
|26
|Support tour local teamster
|Feb 3
|Supportyourlocalt...
|1
|gay teens in georgia (Jan '15)
|Feb 2
|David
|28
|Prominent judge from Savannah dies suddenly
|Feb 1
|former democrat
|1
|Matt Davis
|Feb 1
|sup2
|3
Find what you want!
Search Savannah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC