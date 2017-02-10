Design of new Memorial Stadium nearly...

Design of new Memorial Stadium nearly complete

County Engineer Leon Davenport said in a presentation to the Chatham County Commission on Friday the work to design a replacement for the decades-old Memorial Stadium in Savannah is expected to wrap up sometime in May. Advertising for the project's construction could begin this summer, he said, and the work could begin by late this fall. The hope is that full completion will be achieved by summer 2019.

