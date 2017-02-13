Court date set for suspects arrested ...

Court date set for suspects arrested during ICE sweep in Savannah

Some of those rounded up in the immigration sweep that took place last week in Savannah will be in court Wednesday in Atlanta. Department of Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly said in a statement released Monday that of the hundreds arrested from coast to coast last week, 75 percent were known convicted criminals.

