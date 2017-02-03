Coastal advocates organize bus to vis...

Coastal advocates organize bus to visit lawmakers

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: SavannahNow

For two years running Gould Elementary teacher Debra Power has taken students to Atlanta to meet with lawmakers on Capitol Conservation Day. She's doing it again on Feb. 15 when she plans to ride the free bus offered by One Hundred Miles from Savannah to the capitol.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SavannahNow.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Savannah Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Support tour local teamster 13 hr Supportyourlocalt... 1
gay teens in georgia (Jan '15) Thu David 28
News Prominent judge from Savannah dies suddenly Feb 1 former democrat 1
Matt Davis Feb 1 sup2 3
Poll Is it bad my gf has slept with 80-90 men before... (Sep '13) Jan 30 jtr304 42
What percent of white women are with black men ... (Apr '13) Jan 30 BLACK HOOD BROTHERS 67
News Montgomery Co Drug Arrests (Dec '13) Jan 25 Jeff 6
See all Savannah Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Savannah Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Chatham County was issued at February 03 at 8:17PM EST

Savannah Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Savannah Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

Savannah, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,140 • Total comments across all topics: 278,541,451

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC