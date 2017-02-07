City of Savannah set to address concerns about utility/water bills in public meeting
Step Up Savannah will host a "conversation" about the ongoing controversy over slow/inaccurate utility billing in Savannah, as the City continues to try to manage the fallout from a faulty new software rollout. "Many members of our community have voiced concerns and confusion with the new utility billing system implemented last year by the City of Savannah," says a Step Up spokesperson.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Connect Savannah.
Add your comments below
