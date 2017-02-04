Bunny in the City: Belting it out for the lyp sync leather belt

The Original Savannah Lip Sync Competition benefitting the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society - Savannah was held at the Lucas Theatre on Jan. 26. In early talks since August of last year, event co-creator Marcia Banes dream is happening right now! She has B Historic Hotel, Outback, The Savannah Bananas, Old Savannah Tours, Huckapoo's and a sales rep named "Elyse" silently fighting it out for the leather lip sync championship belt. On the lookout for the 5'2" blonde pixie, I detour over to see my favorite Outback lady Susan Cobb .

Start the conversation, or Read more at SavannahNow.