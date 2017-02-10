Arrests in metro-Savannah part of reg...

Arrests in metro-Savannah part of region-wide ICE operation

The two-day operation was part of a week-long, region-wide effort where agents arrested approximately 200 unlawfully present foreign nationals all in Georgia, North and South Carolina. A U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokesman says the raids did not target those living here without legal permission indiscriminately.

