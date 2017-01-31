Armstrong, Georgia Southern consolidation committee to work on mission statement Wednesday
The next major step in the process to consolidate Armstrong State University in Savannah with Georgia Southern University in Statesboro takes place Wednesday. The 41-member Consolidation Implementation Committee will meet with University System of Georgia Chancellor Steve Wrigley in Atlanta to be formally charged with creating a mission statement for what will be a new, combined university that inherits Georgia Southern's name and president.
