Armstrong, Ga. Southern merger commit...

Armstrong, Ga. Southern merger committee looking ahead to mission

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: SavannahNow

Members of an appointed committee have been formally charged with determining how to consolidate Armstrong State University in Savannah with Georgia Southern University in Statesboro. The 41-person committee - mostly senior administrative officials from the schools - met with University System of Georgia Chancellor Steve Wrigley on Wednesday in Atlanta.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SavannahNow.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Savannah Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
gay teens in georgia (Jan '15) 13 hr David 28
News Prominent judge from Savannah dies suddenly Wed former democrat 1
Matt Davis Wed sup2 3
Poll Is it bad my gf has slept with 80-90 men before... (Sep '13) Jan 30 jtr304 42
What percent of white women are with black men ... (Apr '13) Jan 30 BLACK HOOD BROTHERS 67
News Montgomery Co Drug Arrests (Dec '13) Jan 25 Jeff 6
Review: Abbott, Greg DDS - Greg Abbott DDS (Jul '10) Jan 24 Paul 19
See all Savannah Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Savannah Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Chatham County was issued at February 03 at 9:39AM EST

Savannah Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Savannah Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. North Korea
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
 

Savannah, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,231 • Total comments across all topics: 278,522,200

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC