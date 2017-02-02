Armstrong, Ga. Southern merger committee looking ahead to mission
Members of an appointed committee have been formally charged with determining how to consolidate Armstrong State University in Savannah with Georgia Southern University in Statesboro. The 41-person committee - mostly senior administrative officials from the schools - met with University System of Georgia Chancellor Steve Wrigley on Wednesday in Atlanta.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SavannahNow.
Add your comments below
Savannah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|gay teens in georgia (Jan '15)
|13 hr
|David
|28
|Prominent judge from Savannah dies suddenly
|Wed
|former democrat
|1
|Matt Davis
|Wed
|sup2
|3
|Is it bad my gf has slept with 80-90 men before... (Sep '13)
|Jan 30
|jtr304
|42
|What percent of white women are with black men ... (Apr '13)
|Jan 30
|BLACK HOOD BROTHERS
|67
|Montgomery Co Drug Arrests (Dec '13)
|Jan 25
|Jeff
|6
|Review: Abbott, Greg DDS - Greg Abbott DDS (Jul '10)
|Jan 24
|Paul
|19
Find what you want!
Search Savannah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC