Alcohol license for new Savannah music venue up for consideration again, amid opposition

A brand new concert venue, set to open its doors for the first time this weekend, is counting on a vote from Savannah City Council members Thursday to allow the business to sell alcohol to music fans. The Stage on Bay already has acts booked into April, but the CEO of the venue says to be a success, they need a majority "yes" vote from the council.

