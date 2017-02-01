Alcohol license for new Savannah music venue up for consideration again, amid opposition
A brand new concert venue, set to open its doors for the first time this weekend, is counting on a vote from Savannah City Council members Thursday to allow the business to sell alcohol to music fans. The Stage on Bay already has acts booked into April, but the CEO of the venue says to be a success, they need a majority "yes" vote from the council.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOC-TV Savannah.
Add your comments below
Savannah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Prominent judge from Savannah dies suddenly
|23 hr
|former democrat
|1
|Matt Davis
|Wed
|sup2
|3
|Is it bad my gf has slept with 80-90 men before... (Sep '13)
|Jan 30
|jtr304
|42
|What percent of white women are with black men ... (Apr '13)
|Jan 30
|BLACK HOOD BROTHERS
|67
|Montgomery Co Drug Arrests (Dec '13)
|Jan 25
|Jeff
|6
|Review: Abbott, Greg DDS - Greg Abbott DDS (Jul '10)
|Jan 24
|Paul
|19
|Where can I cop h?
|Jan 24
|Sweetleaf1980
|1
Find what you want!
Search Savannah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC