a African American history is American historya
Cleo Parker Robinson Dance Ensemble performs February 3, 7:30 p.m. at the Johnny Mercer Theater, 301 Oglethorpe Ave. Admission is free but seating is open and will be on a first-come, first-seated basis. Echoes Walk I kicks off on February 4, 10 a.m. Explore the Beach Institute District and landmarks with Johnny Brown and the Freedom Trail Tour, and end at the Great Blacks in Wax exhibit at the Beach Institute African American Cultural Center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Connect Savannah.
Add your comments below
Savannah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Prominent judge from Savannah dies suddenly
|2 hr
|former democrat
|1
|Matt Davis
|4 hr
|sup2
|3
|Is it bad my gf has slept with 80-90 men before... (Sep '13)
|Jan 30
|jtr304
|42
|What percent of white women are with black men ... (Apr '13)
|Jan 30
|BLACK HOOD BROTHERS
|67
|Montgomery Co Drug Arrests (Dec '13)
|Jan 25
|Jeff
|6
|Review: Abbott, Greg DDS - Greg Abbott DDS (Jul '10)
|Jan 24
|Paul
|19
|Where can I cop h?
|Jan 24
|Sweetleaf1980
|1
Find what you want!
Search Savannah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC