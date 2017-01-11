Zonta Club helps bring awareness to h...

Zonta Club helps bring awareness to human trafficking in Savannah

12 hrs ago

The Zonta Club of Savannah helped to bring awareness to human trafficking and domestic violence in our community, Wednesday afternoon. The group put on the Red Sand Project in Forsyth Park, where people filled sidewalk cracks with red sand as a symbolic reminder to look for what's going on in our community, and not to walk over those victims who are involved.

