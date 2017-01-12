Woman missing from Savannah may have traveled to Myrtle Beach

SAVANNAH, GA A woman reported missing from Savannah on Wednesday may have traveled to Myrtle Beach, according to the Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police. Samantha Richter, 27, was reported missing by family members, and was last seen on Monday, January 9 at her home in the 600 block of Little Neck Road, a release from the department states.

