Vox Populi: - Trump is draining the s...

Vox Populi: - Trump is draining the swamp to make room for a sewer.'

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: SavannahNow

"To the person upset about not being able to get the CMT network on Comcast to watch Nashville. I too, am a Nashville fan and cannot get CMT, but you can watch it a few days after broadcast on Xfinity On Demand.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SavannahNow.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Savannah Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sweet William and the Stereos (Aug '11) 10 hr ojx 8
Bar Wed Not gay 2
Black Racist Walmart Employees Unpunished after... (Jul '13) Wed George 39
What percent of white women are with black men ... (Apr '13) Jan 9 WILLY BILLY JILLE... 62
Teen Challenge Exposed! (Jul '07) Jan 2 Raymond 150
Steampunk Chuck/Chuck Coleman (Apr '16) Dec 27 Sarahray 2
News Talent scout now charged with scamming six clients (Aug '08) Dec 24 OMG 457
See all Savannah Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Savannah Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Chatham County was issued at January 13 at 10:02AM EST

Savannah Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Savannah Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iran
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Death Penalty
 

Savannah, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,253 • Total comments across all topics: 277,877,032

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC