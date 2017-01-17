Vox Populi: - The litter in and aroun...

Vox Populi: - The litter in and around the playground at Forsyth Park is terrible!'

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: SavannahNow

"Would someone please clean up the marsh area on LaRoche Avenue near Pearl's Saltwater Grill. The massive amount of litter in the marsh is an eyesore and embarrassment when having visitors and certainly not good for the environment."

Start the conversation, or Read more at SavannahNow.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Savannah Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
allofourstuff.com Jan 14 AllofOurStuff 1
Sweet William and the Stereos (Aug '11) Jan 13 ojx 8
Bar Jan 11 Not gay 2
Black Racist Walmart Employees Unpunished after... (Jul '13) Jan 11 George 39
What percent of white women are with black men ... (Apr '13) Jan 9 WILLY BILLY JILLE... 62
Teen Challenge Exposed! (Jul '07) Jan 2 Raymond 150
Steampunk Chuck/Chuck Coleman (Apr '16) Dec 27 Sarahray 2
See all Savannah Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Savannah Forum Now

Savannah Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Savannah Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Savannah, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,389 • Total comments across all topics: 278,023,154

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC