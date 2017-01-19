VIDEO: Savannah teen Cole Barfield on...

VIDEO: Savannah teen Cole Barfield on inauguration, hoping to meet Donald Trump

2017-01-19

Richmond Hill High School student and Savananh resident Cole Barfield has been working hard to get to Washington, D.C., to attend the inauguration of Donald Trump, and hopefully meet the next U.S. president. So far, he and his companions have checked out some sites, scoped out their seats for Friday's inauguration, and are set to attend at least one inaugural ball.

Savannah, GA

