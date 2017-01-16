Victim identified in southside Savannah death
Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department's Violent Crimes detectives launched an investigation into the death of Brie Wilson, 30, who was found at her residence on the 400 block of West Montgomery Crossroad on Sunday. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation Crime Lab will determine the exact cause and manner of Wilson's death.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SavannahNow.
Add your comments below
Savannah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|allofourstuff.com
|Sat
|AllofOurStuff
|1
|Sweet William and the Stereos (Aug '11)
|Jan 13
|ojx
|8
|Bar
|Jan 11
|Not gay
|2
|Black Racist Walmart Employees Unpunished after... (Jul '13)
|Jan 11
|George
|39
|What percent of white women are with black men ... (Apr '13)
|Jan 9
|WILLY BILLY JILLE...
|62
|Teen Challenge Exposed! (Jul '07)
|Jan 2
|Raymond
|150
|Steampunk Chuck/Chuck Coleman (Apr '16)
|Dec 27
|Sarahray
|2
Find what you want!
Search Savannah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC