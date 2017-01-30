Undercover agents seize meth, guns and counterfeiting equipment in Savannah drug bust
Chatham County narcotics agents say they arrested three people and seized methamphetamine, guns and equipment used to make fake U.S. currency last week during a bust on Savannah's southside. Husband and wife Crawford Vickery IV and Nina Shuman-Vickery and a third suspect, Charles "Teton" Yates are all behind bars, said Gene Harley, Chatham-Savannah Counter Narcotics Team spokesman.
