U.S. Army Corps revises cadmium disposal plan for harbor project

A key mitigation feature of the $706M Savannah harbor deepening project is being revised with a plan that employs scarecrows and drones to keep birds off a potentially hazardous site. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers released its new plan recently for disposing of cadmium-laden sediment dredged from the bottom of the river last month.

