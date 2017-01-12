Telluride Mountainfilm on tour in Savannah
The Telluride Mountainfilm on Tour in Savannah will take place January 19-21, 2017, screening over 30 films throughout the three-day festival. The festival will kick off on Thursday, Jan. 19 at 7 p.m., at Trustees Theater, with the screening of "Life, Animated," a feature-length film by Academy Award-winning director Roger Ross Williams.
