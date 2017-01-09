Sunday prohibition worries Savannah bar owners ahead of next New Year's Eve
Only days into 2017, some Savannah bar owners are already anxiously looking ahead to New Year's Eve out of fear they won't be able to join the party. The bar owners' concerns stem from Dec. 31 falling on a Sunday this year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SavannahNow.
Comments
Add your comments below
Savannah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What percent of white women are with black men ... (Apr '13)
|20 hr
|WILLY BILLY JILLE...
|62
|Bar
|Jan 6
|bar hunter
|1
|Teen Challenge Exposed! (Jul '07)
|Jan 2
|Raymond
|150
|Steampunk Chuck/Chuck Coleman (Apr '16)
|Dec 27
|Sarahray
|2
|Talent scout now charged with scamming six clients (Aug '08)
|Dec 24
|OMG
|457
|Buddy Carter on Trump
|Dec 15
|Tattle Tale
|4
|Tony Wright of the Columbia County Board of Edu...
|Dec 14
|Clipboard II
|3
Find what you want!
Search Savannah Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC