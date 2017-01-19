St. Joseph's Hospital: A stunning makeover
St. Joseph's Hospital has done a superb job of addressing the community's demand for a more efficient and patient-friendly emergency department through its just-completed $21.6 million expansion and renovation project. After nearly a year of construction, the hospital's expanded ER is scheduled to open early Monday, Jan. 23. Meanwhile, other ongoing renovation work to the hospital will continue for another six months.
