St. Joseph's Hospital: A stunning makeover

St. Joseph's Hospital has done a superb job of addressing the community's demand for a more efficient and patient-friendly emergency department through its just-completed $21.6 million expansion and renovation project. After nearly a year of construction, the hospital's expanded ER is scheduled to open early Monday, Jan. 23. Meanwhile, other ongoing renovation work to the hospital will continue for another six months.

