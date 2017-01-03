Solo show by Nancy Lebey Solana opens Jan. 12 at Hospice Savannah Art Gallery
The public is warmly invited to meet beloved local watercolorist and oil painter Nancy Lebey Solana during her opening reception next Thursday Jan. 12 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Hospice Savannah Art Gallery, 1352 Eisenhower Drive. Solana received a Bachelor of Fine Arts Degree from the Lamar Dodd School of Art at the University of Georgia.
